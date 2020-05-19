Cyclone Warning For Odisha: Threat From Flying Objects, Major Road Damage

Super cyclone Amphan, which is likely to weaken into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by afternoon, has prompted Odisha and Bengal to prepare for evacuations as a time when the country is fighting coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures and preparedness to tackle Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to cross West Bengal on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers. ""Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan.' The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.
This morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and offered the centre's support to deal with the situation.
The India Meteorological Department or IMD has put out a set of guidelines for the two states, anticipating huge damage to the public infrastructure.
In Odisha, at least 12 districts are likely to be affected. The state has set a target of zero-casualty.
According to IMD, here's how the storm may impact Odisha:
- Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses
- Potential threat from flying objects
- Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles
- Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems
- Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds
- Blowing down of bushy trees like mango
- Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings
Here's the action suggested:
- Total suspension of fishing operations Wednesday
- Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic
- People in affected areas to remain indoor
- Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable
Bengal's east Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts may get affected by the cyclone, according to the IMD.
Damage Expected:
- Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca
- structures. Potential threat from flying objects
- Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles
- Disruption of rail/road link at several places
- Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards
- Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees
- Uprooting of large bushy trees
- Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings
IMD's guidelines on action suggested:
- Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic
- People in affected areas to remain indoors
- Mobilise evacuation from Low lying areas
- Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable