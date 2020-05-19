Cyclone Warning For Odisha: Threat From Flying Objects, Major Road Damage

Several southern states may also feel the impact of Cyclone Amphan.

Super cyclone Amphan, which is likely to weaken into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by afternoon, has prompted Odisha and Bengal to prepare for evacuations as a time when the country is fighting coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures and preparedness to tackle Cyclone Amphan, which is likely to cross West Bengal on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers. ""Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan.' The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

This morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and offered the centre's support to deal with the situation.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD has put out a set of guidelines for the two states, anticipating huge damage to the public infrastructure.

In Odisha, at least 12 districts are likely to be affected. The state has set a target of zero-casualty.

According to IMD, here's how the storm may impact Odisha:

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses

Potential threat from flying objects

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds

Blowing down of bushy trees like mango

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings

Here's the action suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations Wednesday

Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic

People in affected areas to remain indoor

Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable



Bengal's east Medinipur, south and north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts may get affected by the cyclone, according to the IMD.

Damage Expected:

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca

structures. Potential threat from flying objects

Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles

Disruption of rail/road link at several places

Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards

Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees

Uprooting of large bushy trees

Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings



IMD's guidelines on action suggested: