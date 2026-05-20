Cut Travel, Meet Online: Gujarat Government's 11-Point Save Fuel Plan

Keeping in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to cut down on fuel consumption, the Gujarat government has issued a set of directives to officials and staff.

The circular on use of cars and travels for the officials has been sent to all government offices who have been instructed to follow it strictly.

The 11-point circular, accessed by NDTV, lists measures such as moving to video conferencing and digital meetings instead of physical ones, restricting foreign travels encouraging use of electric vehicles by officials and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in all government canteens among others.

Here are detailed instructions as listed in the Gujarat government circular:

1: Travel for government work only when required. Emphasis of video conferencing, digital meetings instead of physical meetings to avoid staff travel.

2: No foreign travel except in unavoidable circumstances. Avoid participating in training/conferences/study tours/conferences held abroad except in unavoidable circumstances.

3: For meetings in other states/centres, encourage online participation as much as possible. However, if travel outside the state becomes unavoidable, senior officers should take care not to take other officers/employees with them except in cases of extreme necessity.

4: The officer/employee should avoid travelling outside the district for work as far as possible. Permission from controlling officer must for necessary travel.

5: Government vehicles available in each administrative department and its subordinate systems shall be reviewed and the excess vehicles shall be decommissioned. If an officer is holding additional charge of more than one place (including additional charge of a board/corporation/company etc.), then all the government vehicles available to him, except one main vehicle, shall be deposited in the 'Government Vehicle Pool' on an immediate basis.

6: Officials must insist on using electric vehicle (EVs) instead of petrol, diesel cars as much as possible.

7: Officers/employees should avoid using private vehicles as far as possible and make maximum use of public transport services (such as Metro, buses, railways etc.).

8: All government canteens must get Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connects in the next 6 months.

9: Procurement policies will have to be strengthened in all government institutions to give priority to indigenous goods, local production, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and services of Indian origin.

10: Public awareness campaigns should be conducted to prevent panic buying and unnecessary hoarding due to the current global situation.

11: Government programmes to be organised in a simple manner, inaugurations to be done virtually.

The circular would be placed under effect on an immediate basis. Gujarat cabinet meeting on Wednesday is expected to take more decisions in the respect.