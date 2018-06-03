Cut Down On Expenditure, H D Kumaraswamy Tells Officials

"He (chief minister) has instructed the officials to cut down on unnecessary expenditure, if any, in the state administration," said a statement from the chief ministers office here.
CommentsMr Kumaraswamy also told the officers to review proposals on buying new vehicles and discourage renovation of government offices and residences.
The Chief Minister had on May 30 said saving farmers is his government's priority and promised to honour his pre-poll assurance to waive farm loans within 15 days of coming to power.