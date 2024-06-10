Customs Seizes Used Laptops, Computer Parts Worth Rs 4 Crore In Mumbai

Representative Photo



The Customs department seized 4,600 used laptops and more than 1,000 computer parts of various brands worth Rs 4.11 crore in Nhava Sheva, an official said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) (Import) at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH) recently seized the electronic goods from a consignment from UAE, the official said.

The seized laptops and 1,546 CPUs, worth Rs 4.11 crore, were imported from UAE while the supplier was based in Hong Kong, he said.

Importing such goods without proper authorisation is restricted as per the policy of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The official said used laptops were smuggled by declaring motherboard casing, etc, through Inland Container Depot (ICD) Patparganj, Delhi. SIIB officials also conducted simultaneous searches in Mumbai and Delhi and arrested the mastermind cum proprietor of the importing firm, he said.

Officials recovered Rs 27.37 lakh cash from the importer's premises as sale proceeds of smuggled goods, he said.

A swift investigation uncovered two identical shipments at Delhi Air Cargo Customs, which contained used laptops, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.





