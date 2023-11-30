Current Progress Pace Can Make India Developed Before 2047: Minister

Som Parkash distributed Ayushman cards to some of the beneficiaries. (File)

Union Minister Som Parkash on Thursday said the country's current pace of progress in every sector could lead the nation to become 'Viksit Bharat' even before 2047.

Addressing a gathering at the Ajram village here, where the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra Van' reached on Thursday, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry highlighted the "strong connection" people have with this yatra, demonstrating their commitment to make India a developed nation.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalap Yatra' (VBSY) is currently going through many districts of Punjab, including Hoshiarpur.

Vans carrying information materials and videos are making people aware of various central government schemes through which eligible individuals can avail themselves of various benefits at their doorstep, he said.

Som Parkash emphasised that it has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to ensure that the benefits of the central government schemes reach every eligible person.

Later, he distributed Ayushman cards to some of the beneficiaries.

One of the women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) expressed her happiness at being able to build her house with the financial help under this scheme.

