Curfew To Be Relaxed In Haryana's Nuh On August 14, 15

Haryana government on Sunday issued an order regarding the exemption of time during curfew on August 14 and 15 in Haryana's Nuh district.

The order issued by the District Magistrate stated, "I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of the public from 06.00 am to 08.00 pm (14.00 hours only) on 14.08.2023 and 15.08.2023."

The order further mentioned that Superintendent of Police, Nuh should ensure the proper implementation of orders adding that it is essential for any person to be allowed to move to seek urgent medical aid.

"Superintendent of Police Nuh shall ensure the proper implementation of these orders. In exceptional cases, where the undersigned or concerned SDM is satisfied that it is essential for any person or persons to be allowed to move during curfew hours to seek urgent medical aid, may permit such person(s) for the purpose by issuing him/them curfew passes", the order said.

Earlier on Friday the Haryana Government had extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13.

The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still "critical and tense".

"Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the statement said.

Nuh district has witnessed violence following clashes between two groups broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people - including around 20 policemen - injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

