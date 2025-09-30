Curfew Relaxed For 7 Hours In Ladakh, People Flock To Markets

Curfew was relaxed for seven hours from 10 AM on Tuesday in the violence-hit Leh town in the Union Territory of Ladakh, allowing markets to gradually reopen and providing relief to the people who were reeling under week-long curbs, officials said.

Earlier, restrictions were eased for two hours from 4 PM on Monday, shortly after completion of the last rites of four people -- including retired Army personnel -- who lost their lives in the widespread clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies on September 24.

"Barring the violence last Wednesday, there was no untoward incident reported from anywhere. Police and paramilitary forces are deployed in strength in the sensitive areas and are maintaining strict vigilance to maintain law and order," a police official said.

The official said a decision to further extend the relaxation will be taken depending on the emerging situation.

Additional District Magistrate in Leh, Ghulam Mohammed, ordered the opening of all groceries, essential services, hardware, and vegetable shops during the relaxation period.

Earlier on Saturday, the curfew was relaxed for the first time for two hours each from 1 PM to 3.30 PM in separate areas.

The officials said mobile internet services continued to be suspended in Leh town, and prohibitory orders banning assemblies of five or more persons are still in force in other major parts of the Union Territory, including Kargil.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been chairing high-level security review meetings almost on a daily basis. On Monday, he appealed to the people to maintain peace, calling it "the cornerstone of development".

"I urge all sections of society to maintain unity and harmony and not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements. The administration stands firmly with the people and will ensure their safety, dignity and progress," Gupta had said.

He also hailed the people for showing remarkable restraint and commitment in challenging circumstances and promised to address their every legitimate issue through dialogue and democratic means.

The lieutenant governor also issued clear directions for enhanced intelligence gathering, regular community engagement and swift redressing of public grievances to strengthen trust between the administration and the citizens.

The curfew was imposed in Leh town on the evening of September 24 following violent protests during a shutdown called by a constituent of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to advance talks with the Centre on the demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

More than 60 people, including two councillors, were taken into custody following the incident. These included climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained under the National Security Act on September 26 and subsequently lodged at Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh BJP called for a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure "accountability and justice".

"At the same time, we demand the immediate release of all innocent persons charged with minor offences," the BJP said in a statement, expressing condolences to the families of those who died.

"Ladakh is known for its beauty and the resilience of its people. We urge everyone in Ladakh to uphold peace and harmony. It is crucial that we do not take law and order into our hands or fall prey to misinformation. Let us work together to ensure that peace prevails," the party said.

It appealed to everyone to come together, fostering unity and harmony. "We request the cooperation of all citizens in maintaining peace and supporting efforts towards healing and reconciliation," it said.

