Curfew Relaxed For 2 Hours In Riot-Hit Madhya Pradesh City

Curfew was imposed in Khargone after riots broke out during Ram Navami celebrations

Curfew was relaxed on Friday for two hours in the riot-hit Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh to allow people to buy essential commodities, a senior official said.

The curfew, imposed on Sunday evening after riots broke out in the city during Ram Navami celebrations, was relaxed for all from 10 am to 12 pm, Khargone collector Anugraha P said.

However, people were not allowed to use vehicles during the period and they can make purchases from nearby shops, she said.

The collector said only milk, vegetable, provision and medical stores were permitted to remain open for two hours for local residents to make purchases.

District in-charge SP Rohit Kashwani said the law and order situation in the city was under control.

Depending upon the situation further relaxation will be granted in the curfew, he said.

So far, 41 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 144 people taken into custody, Kashwani said.

Stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession had triggered arson.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary had sustained bullet injury during the violence. Since he is recuperating, Kashwani was appointed the acting SP.