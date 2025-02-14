Cupboards, Doors, Windows: Burglars Spare Nothing At CBI Office In Tripura

A group of men found the most unusual target for their heist - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) camp office in Tripura's Agartala.

The theft came to light when CBI officials visited the office at the highly-protected Shyamali Bazar quarter complex on February 11, only to find the premises devoid of any belongings or furniture. The thieves had made off with everything in the office, but its walls - steel almirahs, chairs, electric appliances, doors and even windows. The office had remained closed since five months.

After CBI Inspector Anurag filed a complaint, an investigation into the theft was launched. Initial interrogation led to the arrest of two suspects - Biplab Debbarma and Raju Bhowmik. Soon, four more suspects were held from the adjoining Shyamali Bazar and Khejur Bagan areas, situated on the outskirts of Agartala.

The police successfully recovered eight steel almirahs, seven wooden chairs, four windows, a geyser and four chairs.

The suspects, now in police custody, will be produced in court. The police are continuing their investigation to find out if there are more stolen items and if bigger schemes are at work behind the theft.

Few of detainees are also drug addicts, police told PTI.