'Crying Like A Child Abroad': Shivraj Chouhan Attacks Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi is talking abroad that nobody listens in the country."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said that he feels pity for the leadership of Congress

"Rahul Gandhi is talking abroad that nobody listens in the country. He spoke such childish things that bowed the country's head in shame. He is crying like a child there, complaining that he is not allowed to do this and that. Whatever you want to say, say it among the people of the country," Mr Chouhan said.

"When I went abroad before 2014, I was asked that the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is an underachiever. And my answer to that question was that the Prime Minister of India can never be an underachiever, he is the Prime Minister of India, not of the Congress," he said.

"Now, crying like this shows the defeated, desperate and hopeless mentality of the Congress leadership. I feel pity," he said.

CM Chouhan also slammed former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath and said, "In the last election too, Nath was depend on lies, he did not fulfil his promise and now again his campaign to make a new promise letter is going on. But what happened to the previous promisory notes?"

"I am asking again today Kamal Nath ji, you had promised that you would make a provision of an overall 40 percent budget for women in the MP budget, what did you do? I am again saying that you had stopped Rs 1000 per month which we used to give to poor sisters of Baiga, Bharia, Sahariya community. What happened to your promise?" Mr Chouhan said.

Talking about the International Women's Day, Mr Chouhan said, "We did not do any program on International Women's Day due to Holi, but we took some decisions for the welfare of our sisters on the occasion."

"Madhya Pradesh government has decided that our sisters, who are in government service, they also have to take care of the responsibility of motherhood, being women they have many other preoccupations, so we have decided that additional casual leave (CL) of seven days will be given to all women employees, which they can use according to their requirement," he said.

Besides, it has been decided that after class 10th, girls will be taught lessons for financial literacy in higher secondary and college, which will be women oriented. Arrangements will be made for skill training for girls, which will include training in handloom, embroidery and traditional folk arts, he added.

The women of the state will be provided training in modern designs and advanced techniques to handloom and handicraft artisans through NID and NIFT institutes. Girl students studying in ITI will be given 60 to 80 hours training in digital and financial literacy, English, communication and work readiness, Mr Chouhan said, adding that special training and job fairs will be organised for the purpose of providing employment to girl students studying in technical educational institutions of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)