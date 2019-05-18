CRPF Personnel Deployed At Rabri Devi's Residence Commits Suicide

The personnel was posted at Rabri Devi's y Circular Road bungalow.

A CRPF jawan, deployed at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here,allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver, police said Saturday.

Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122 battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader's high-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar said.

The body has been sent to the jawan's native village in Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said.

The weapon, an Israeli made rifle, has been seized and investigations are on, he added.

According to reports, Kirasoor had a "heated argument" over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset.

