Paramilitary Force, Border Police Force Get New Chiefs

Sujoy Lal Thaosen is a 1988-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.(File)

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Sujoy Lal Thaosen and Anish Dayal Singh have been appointed as the new Director Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) respectively, a government order said Saturday.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen, a 1988-batch officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently working as the director general (DG) of the border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and holding the additional charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The Central Reserve Police Force Director General (DG) post fell vacant on Friday after IPS officer Kuldiep Singh (1986-batch) retired.

Anish Dayal Singh, a 1988-batch officer (Manipur cadre), is currently serving as a special director in the Intelligence Bureau.

Sujoy Lal Thaosen's scheduled retirement is in November this year, while Anish Dayal Singh will superannuate in December, 2024.

The order for their appointment was issued by the Personnel Ministry after sanction from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the prime minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)