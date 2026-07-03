Cross-Border Handlers, Propaganda: Inside Jaish Module Busted In Gujarat

A multi-state tactical sweep has exposed the structure of a newly formed wing named Darul Islam Gujarat Jaish-e-Mohammed. The network was systematically set up by eight arrested individuals who were heavily inspired by the global terrorist Masood Azhar. Operating under the direct guidance of cross-border handlers, these cells were organised to plan anti-national activities, distribute propaganda, and establish an active logistical base for the banned terrorist organisation within the state.

The background of the case involves a massive joint operation where five special Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) teams collaborated with regional police forces. Guided by senior officials, the task force led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Upadhyay joined hands with the police departments of Banaskantha, Navsari, and Patan in Gujarat, as well as the Dewas Police from Madhya Pradesh. The joint raids resulted in the capture of 8 accused persons who were brought to the ATS office for questioning, unveiling a critical development in tracking quiet, domestic networks.

What makes this case entirely new is how the module distributed its members across different towns and utilised unregistered assets to ensure mobility while waiting for final strike commands. The group received 3 Lakhs from their handlers to fund their local setup. They used these funds to buy an old car, which they deliberately avoided transferring to their names, ensuring their identities remained completely hidden from vehicular databases and transport registries.

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The geographic blueprint of the module shows a heavy reliance on institutional spaces for concealment. The network placed three of its members - Zakariya Durani, Mufti Faujan Ismail Dauva, and Mohammad Amin Shera - inside the Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Khadiyasana, Patan. Operative Mohammad Abdul Rehman Savdi was stationed at the Jamia Rahmaniya Madrasa in Navsari, while Ahmad Abdullah Gajivala, Ibrahim Ghagha, Mudassir Gajivala, and Bilal Durani Ghagha managed nodes in Mehsana, Banaskantha, and Dewas.

Investigation and seized materials reveal that all the accused were deeply driven by the speeches and literature of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

Azhar is infamous for orchestrating some of the bloodiest and most high-profile terror attacks on Indian soil, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot Air Force Base attack, and the devastating 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. During the raids, the ATS recovered books written by Azhar printed in Pakistan, along with eight formal letters typed in Urdu addressed directly to him by the operatives to join the terror wing.

DIG Sunil Joshi stated that the cell maintained consistent contact with Pakistani handlers Abdullah and Mohammad Umar. A comprehensive case under Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, and 39 of the UAPA and Sections 61 and 148 of the BNS has been registered against all eight individuals as interrogation continues.