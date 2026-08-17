Crop Damage No Ground To Block Elephant Corridors, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday underlined the importance of protecting elephant corridors, saying states cannot put obstacles in the path of elephants merely because crops are being damaged.

The court stressed that the natural movement of wildlife must be safeguarded and directed the Centre to carry out a fresh survey of elephant corridors across the country.

Hearing the matter, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that elephant herds are known to travel long distances and require uninterrupted routes between habitats. Emphasising that conservation concerns cannot be ignored due to local issues, he said, "We are very clear that there cannot be obstacles in the way of wildlife. Elephant herds have a practice of travelling long distances. No State can say that just because crops are getting destroyed, there have to be obstacles in their path."

The court was informed that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has already issued mandatory guidelines aimed at ensuring the smooth movement of elephants through designated corridors. However, it was brought to the court's notice that several corridors have been impeded or blocked because of local factors.

Taking note of these concerns, the Supreme Court directed the Union Environment Ministry to conduct a fresh survey of elephant corridors in different states and file a detailed status report.

In its order, the court said, "We have been informed that there are mandatory guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to ensure seamless and unobstructed elephant corridors passing through different States. However, owing to certain local factors, the elephant corridors have been impeded, blocked or obstructed."

It added, "We direct the Union of India, the Ministry concerned of the Union of India, to conduct a fresh survey and submit a comprehensive survey report, including the initiatives and necessary steps taken by them to prevent such obstructions. The status report shall also point out the position on use of firearms or any other coercive action."

The directions came amid concerns over the methods used to drive elephants away from human settlements and agricultural areas. During the hearing, counsel pointed to instances where elephants are chased by groups of people, saying such actions often worsen the situation rather than resolve it.

"They are chased in a very mob-like situation, which in fact exacerbates the situation, aggravates the situation," counsel told the court.

Concerns were also raised over the use of firearms and other coercive measures against elephants during their movement through traditional routes. Counsel submitted that stronger restrictions were needed to prevent such practices.

"Steps have to be taken to prevent use of firearms [against] the natural movement of the elephants. Especially, ban on hulla parties, etc., is required in this regard," the counsel added.

Responding to the submissions, the Chief Justice said the necessary measures should be taken and the court should be informed through the status report.

"Such measures therefore be taken and this Court be apprised through the status report," the CJI said.

Why Elephant Corridors Matter

Elephant corridors are critical to elephant conservation in India. They connect natural habitats that have become fragmented due to human activities and development.

These corridors allow elephants to move safely between habitats, helping maintain healthy and genetically diverse populations. They also reduce the chances of human-elephant conflict and support the long-term survival of elephant populations by preserving ecological connectivity.

Under Project Elephant, the government has identified and validated elephant corridors across 14 elephant-range states.

According to Elephant Corridors of India, 2023, prepared with technical support from the Wildlife Institute of India, the country has elephant corridors spread across four regions. The East-Central region has 52 corridors, followed by the North-East with 48, the Southern region with 32, and the Northern region with 18.

West Bengal has the highest number of corridors at 26, accounting for more than 17% of the national total. The network also includes 19 inter-state corridors and six transboundary corridors linking India and Nepal.