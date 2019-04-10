Crony Capitalism Got A Boost Under Modi Government, Says Ghanshyam Tiwari

Ghanshyam Tiwari said the Congress manifesto was a reflection of people's expectation.

Congress leader Ghanshyam Tiwari claimed on Wednesday that crony capitalism got a boost in the five years of the PM Modi government as 73 per cent of the wealth generated in the country went into hands of 1 per cent of the population.

Addressing his first press conference after joining the Congress, Mr Tiwari said his party's proposed NYAY scheme will reduce the rich-poor divide which has increased since 2014 due to a nexus between the people in power and a few corporate houses.

"Leading agencies have revealed that economic disparity has increased at a fast rate in the past five years... Sixty-seven crore people got only 1 per cent wealth generated in the country whereas 73 per cent went into the hands of 1 per cent people," Mr Tiwari said.

He said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 60,000 crore of annual grant to corporate sector, the Congress's NYAY scheme will give Rs 72,000 per year to poor families, which will boost the stagnant economy.

Mr Tiwari said the Congress manifesto was a reflection of people's expectation.

A five-time legislator, Mr Tiwari had resigned from the BJP due to his growing difference with the its state and central leadership.

He has been vocal against former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. After resigning from the BJP, Mr Tiwari launched Bharat Vahini Party and contested assembly election from the Sanganer constituency unsuccessfully.

