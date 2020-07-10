'Criminal Gone, But What About Those Protecting Him': Priyanka Gandhi On Vikas Dubey's Death

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at UP government over the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today took a swipe at the UP government over the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying while the criminal has gone, what about those protecting him.

Vikas Dubey was killed by the cops after he was trying to escape soon after a police vehicle carrying him overturned on their way back to Kanpur.

Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, Inspector General, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The criminal has gone, but what about the crime and those protecting him."

Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur ambush and killing of cops, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the alleged "grant of protection" to Vikas Dubey.

The Congress general secretary had also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "complete failure" in handling the Kanpur ambush case in which eight policemen were killed.

She had alleged that the chain of events in the case "exposed the chinks" in security and hinted at collusion.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)