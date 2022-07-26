Crematorium Submerged, 70-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Woman Cremated On Road

The absence of any alternative crematorium facility in Ajnaul village made matters worse.

A 70-year-old woman was cremated by the roadside in Madhya Pradesh as the cremation space in her village was swept by the Sindh river.

Relatives of the woman allege that the lack of a 'Muktidham' (crematorium) in Ajnaul village forced them to burn her funeral pyre by the roadside.

The absence of any alternative crematorium facility in Ajnaul village, located in Bhind district, made matters worse.

Unrelenting rain in the region caused the Sindh river to overflow and flood the make-shift cremation space in the village.

The village falls under Mehgaon, which is the constituency of OPS Bhadoriya. He is a Minister of State in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and a Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist.

"A notice has been issued to the secretary of the concerned gram panchayat in the matter. A survey is being carried out in all villages of the district to ensure that no village is left without a crematorium in the next month and a half," said JK Jain, chief executive officer of Bhind District Panchayat said.

