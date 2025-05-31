Why Villagers In This Madhya Pradesh Village Did 'Puja' Of Transformer

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, people in a village prayed to god after a new electricity transformer was installed when the previous one, which had worked for 15 years, was burnt.

Villagers in the Gandhi Nagar area of Bhind celebrated the installation like a festival after struggling because of the power crisis when the transformer was burnt. They performed an aarti, distributed sweets and prayed to god for the new transformer's "long life".

A local said people were struggling this summer because of a power crisis, and they informed the MLA, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, who ensured a new transformer was installed, and within two hours, the new equipment arrived.

Locals said that they no longer trust the electricity company. The negligence of the electricity officers is such that if the transformer breaks down, it takes 10 to 15 days to replace it. One also has to make rounds of the offices. Therefore, this puja was performed so that the new transformer would last many years.