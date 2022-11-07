'Crass': Sharad Pawar's Party Slams Minister's Remarks On Supriya Sule

NCP leader Supriya Sule is yet to comment on the controversy

An offensive comment by Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on a regional television channel has triggered a major political controversy, with NCP demanding that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde drop Mr Sattar from the Cabinet.

NCP workers led by MLA Vidya Chavan held a protest-demonstration outside Mr Sattar's residence today. They have also demanded that an FIR be filed against the minister for his objectionable comment.

Reacting to the controversy, Ms Sule's husband, Sadanand Sule, tweeted, saying: "So the mysoginistic leaders continue their tirade against Supriya and by default all women, who stand up to their macho behaviour and expose their character and abilities."

"First it was go work in the kitchen and elsewhere, & now this statement by a sitting cabinet Minister in Maharashtra tantamounts to giving her money- the conjecture is well established," the tweet added.

"Keep up the good work Supriya, more power to you and other women," he added.

Facing flak, Mr Sattar expressed regret if his comment hurt anyone, but maintained that he did not make any remark against Ms Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Mr Sattar, who belongs to 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said he did not make any remarks against women.

Sattar, who represents the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Ms Sule when reporters asked him about "khoke" (boxes of money) jibe.