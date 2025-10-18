Cracks Evident In Mahayuti As Senior Leaders Swipe At Each Other

As tensions rise between Mahayuti partners Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of local body polls, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and minister Chhagan Bhujbal launched a sharp attack on the BJP, warning it of electoral consequences if it failed to ensure justice for the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community.

Addressing an OBC Elgar Sabha in Beed, Bhujbal urged members of the community to "teach a lesson" to those who, according to him, had taken a stand against OBC interests in the upcoming elections. He accused senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil of bowing to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's demand for reservation under the OBC category, which led to the issuance of a controversial government resolution (GR).

Bhujbal alleged that Vikhe Patil had "spread venom across Maharashtra" by pushing for the GR. He said the original order mentioned "eligible Marathas", but the term was allegedly removed within an hour after Jarange's objection, even when the Chief Minister was not in the city. Bhujbal cautioned the BJP that the OBC community, which he claimed had helped the party win 125 to 130 MLAs, would not stay silent if injustice was meted out to them.

Responding to the criticism, Vikhe Patil clarified that the government had acted strictly within the legal framework and that OBC reservations would remain untouched. He said he respected Bhujbal as a senior leader but rejected the narrative that the issue had created a divide between OBCs and Marathas.

Maharashtra, he stressed, had always been socially cohesive. "We are celebrating Diwali now, has there ever been an 'OBC Diwali' or a 'Maratha Diwali'?" he asked, underlining his point that society remained united.

Vikhe Patil also said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had made it clear that "OBCs are in our DNA," and there was no reason for misunderstanding. The minister added that the government had resolved the Maratha quota issue in Marathwada while staying within legal boundaries.

He further said he would meet Bhujbal personally, along with Justice Shinde, to explain the government's position and address any misunderstanding. Praising Jarange-Patil for leading his agitation "sincerely and selflessly," Vikhe Patil defended the government's actions as lawful and necessary.

"Targeting him or questioning his education is wrong," he said, adding that once Diwali celebrations conclude, the government plans to invite OBC leaders and Justice Shinde for a detailed discussion on the issue.