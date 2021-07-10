CoWIN Platform 'Freely Available' To All Countries: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared India's experience in integrating technology during pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has offered to share the CoWIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

Participating on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Ms Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"FM @nsitharaman shared how CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits," a tweet said.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared how #CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & #India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits. (3/3) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 10, 2021

During the meeting, discussions of finance ministers were focused on policies for economic recovery, sustainable finance and International Taxation.

"In policies for recovery session, FM discussed 3 catalysts of economic recovery- Digitalization, ClimateAction & Sustainable Infrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic," another tweet said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)