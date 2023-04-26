'Will Remember Their Sacrifice': PM After 11 Killed In Maoist Bomb Attack

The IED attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada left a huge crater on the road

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada that killed 10 policemen and a driver today. PM Modi said the "sacrifice" of the policemen "will always be remembered".

Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2023

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and offered his condolences to the families of the 10 policemen and the driver.

The policemen of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were travelling in a rented van when the Maoists ambushed them with an improvised explosive device (IED). Sources said the Maoists used at least 50 kg IED in the attack.

Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 26, 2023

The DRG team was returning after conducting an anti-Maoist operation when the attack happened.

The special security forces tasked with combating Maoists are looking for the attackers, who have disappeared in the jungle, sources said.

Today's attack came a week after Maoists fired at the convoy of a Congress MLA in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur while he was returning from a public meeting. No one was injured in the attack.

The Congress MLA, Vikram Mandavi, was travelling with panchayat member Parvati Kashyap when the Maoists shot at their convoy.

The last major attack by Maoists took place in April 2021 when 22 security personnel were killed in action in the jungles between Bijapur and Sukma districts.