Covid+ve Report Not Needed To Get Hospitalised: What New Guidelines Say

New Delhi:
In a huge relief to those affected by coronavirus, the government today said the National Policy for Admission of Covid patients to hospitals has been revised to make it more "patient-centric". The new measures aim to "ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients" suffering from Covid.
Here are the key points that the centre has stressed as part of new measures:
- Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of CCC, DCHC or DHC as the case may be.
- No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.
- No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.
- Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy.