India's New Vaccine Drive From May 1: Key Points

Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory-released doses to the Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to state governments and in the open market, before May 1. Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than Government of India channel. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. The eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18.

The division of vaccine supply - 50% to Government of India and 50% to other than Government of India channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country. However, Government of India will allow the imported fully ready to use vaccines to be entirely utilized in the other than Government of India channel.

Government of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to states/UTs based on the criteria of extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration).

Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criterion and will affect the criteria negatively. Based on the above criteria, State-wise quota would be decided and communicated to the States adequately in advance.