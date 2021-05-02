Covid Negative Report Must For Air Travellers To Uttar Pradesh

Directives were issued to give special attention to high-risk people during screening. (Representational)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation will ply only within the state for the next 15 days, while a negative COVID-19 test report has been made mandatory for those travelling to UP by air.

Chairing a high-level meeting virtually, Mr Adityanath directed the officials that a statewide campaign be run in the rural areas, after the panchayat elections are over, to screen the people infected with COVID-19. The campaign will run for five days, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

"People with suspected symptoms should undergo rapid antigen test. Quarantine centres should be established in the panchayat bhavans or schools or any other public building," the statement said.

Directives were also issued to give special attention to high-risk people during screening.