Influenza A Subtype H3N2: Do's and Don'ts

Cases of respiratory infections and fever are being reported across India. (Representational)

An influenza with covid-like symptoms is on the rise across India, sparking fears for many. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), this illness that causes respiratory troubles for many is Influenza A subtype H3N2.

With air pollution as a contributing factor, people develop fever along with upper respiratory infections. Other commonly reported symptoms include:

Cough

Nausea

Vomiting

Sore throat

Bodyache

Diarrhea

Here are the ICMR's do's and don'ts to protect yourself and those around you from this infection:

Do's:

Regularly wash your hands with water and soap.

If you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, here are the things to keep in mind:

Wear face masks and avoid crowded areas.

Avoid touching your nose and mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth properly while coughing and sneezing.

Stay hydrated and consume plenty of fluids.

In case of fever and bodyache, take paracetamol.

Don'ts:

Shake hands or use other contact based greetings.

Spit in public.

Self-medicate. Antibiotics and other medicines should only be taken after consulting a doctor.

Eat while sitting close to others.

The IMA has urged doctors to not prescribe antibiotics to patients before confirming whether the infection is bacterial, as this can build up a resistance. Most current cases of fever, cough, sore throat, and body ache are cases of influenza, for which antibiotics are not needed.

To the public, they recommend practicing good hand and respiratory hygiene. The infection usually lasts a week, while coughing may persist for longer.