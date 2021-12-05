Surge In India's Daily Covid Deaths As Bihar, Kerala Clear Backlog

India on Saturday recorded 8,895 new coronavirus cases

India reported 2,796 Covid-related deaths today, the highest single-day rise since July 2020, as Bihar carried out a reconciliation exercise of its Covid data, the health ministry said.

With the 2,796 deaths, India's death count has gone up to 4,73,326. On Saturday, India had recorded 391 deaths.

India had recorded a single-day rise of 3,998 fatalities on July 21 after Maharashtra carried out the 14th reconciliation exercise of its Covid data.

The Union health ministry said that of the 2,796 deaths, 2,426 were reconciled deaths that had been adjusted in the national COVID database. Kerala also cleared a backlog of 263 deaths.

India on Saturday recorded 8,895 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's infection tally to 3,46,33,255.

India has had a daily rise of less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases for 161 consecutive days.

The active cases stand at 99,155, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the health ministry said.