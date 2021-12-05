Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 8,603 Covid Cases, 415 Deaths

Coronavirus Live: Additionally, India has now confirmed four cases of the worrisome Omicron Covid strain that has been labelled by the World Health Organisation a 'variant of concern'.

Covid cases in India: Active cases marginally reduced to 99,974. (File)

New Delhi:

India logged a daily spike of 8,603 Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,24,360. The country also recorded 415 new deaths, pushing the total death count to 4,70,530.

Active cases marginally reduced to 99,974, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

As concern over the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus sweeps across the globe, India confirms four total cases of the new variant, with the most recent Omicron case found near Mumbai in a 33-year-old man who was unvaccinated. Countries across the world have announced restrictions to arrest the spread of the virus that has been labelled a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases:

Dec 05, 2021 03:19 (IST)
First Maharashtra Omicron Covid Case A Marine Engineer On Ship Since April
The 33-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra who was found to be infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is a marine engineer by profession.

Due to the odd nature of his job he couldn't get vaccinated while on the ship since April despite his efforts, a Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Saturday.

The man tried his best to get a vaccine shot at some port but due to several restrictions and strict measures regarding the administration of jabs, he couldn't succeed, the official said.
