Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 8,603 Covid Cases, 415 Deaths

Covid cases in India: Active cases marginally reduced to 99,974. (File)

India logged a daily spike of 8,603 Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,46,24,360. The country also recorded 415 new deaths, pushing the total death count to 4,70,530.

Active cases marginally reduced to 99,974, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

As concern over the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus sweeps across the globe, India confirms four total cases of the new variant, with the most recent Omicron case found near Mumbai in a 33-year-old man who was unvaccinated. Countries across the world have announced restrictions to arrest the spread of the virus that has been labelled a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

