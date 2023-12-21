Covid Cases Surge Due To New Variant: How To Stay Safe

The Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the rising cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 in Kerala and Goa. Common symptoms of the latest Covid variant include fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headaches. People may also experience extreme nausea, vomiting, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

In the face of increasing cases, WHO has issued some measures on how to stay safe:

Get Vaccinated: When it's your turn, get vaccinated and adhere to local vaccination guidance.

Maintain Physical Distance: Keep a distance of at least 1 meter from others, even if they don't show symptoms. Avoid crowds and close contact situations.

Wear Masks Properly: Wear a well-fitted mask when physical distancing is challenging or in poorly ventilated areas.

- Ensure your mask covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

- Clean your hands before putting on or taking off your mask.

- Store your mask in a clean plastic bag when not in use; wash fabric masks daily or dispose of medical masks in a trash bin.

- Avoid masks with valves.

- Clean your hands before and after mask use.

Responsible Coughing and Sneezing: Cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean your hands regularly.

Practice Good Hygiene:

- Regularly clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

- Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, disposing of tissues immediately.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Self-Isolate if Unwell: If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate (for at least 7 days) until you recover.

Create a Safer Environment:

- Avoid the 3Cs: closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact.

- Opt for outdoor gatherings, which are safer than indoor ones.

- If indoors, increase natural ventilation by opening windows and wearing masks.

Follow these steps if you feel unwell:

- Seek medical attention immediately if you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

- Stay home, and self-isolate for 10 days from symptom onset, plus three days after symptoms cease.

- Do not self medicate.

- Keep informed with the latest information from trusted sources like WHO and local health authorities.

As we approach the New Year celebrations, the Health Ministry emphasises the need for increased caution in an official release. It suggests following respiratory hygiene rules- meaning wearing masks in crowded places, washing hands often (especially before touching your face), and keeping a distance from others. The administration in Chandigarh and Karnataka reinstated the mandatory use of masks (especially for people above 60 years of age) in response to the increase of the new JN.1 variant.

According to the Health Ministry, the most reliable method for detecting the new sub-variant JN.1 remains the RT-PCR tests. Stay updated and follow the advice of your local health authorities to protect yourself and others.