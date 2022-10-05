No More Fines For Not Wearing Masks In Public As Delhi Covid Cases Dip

The rollback of the mask rule comes amid a drop in coronavirus cases in Delhi. (File)

Those not wearing masks in public places in Delhi will no longer be fined, the administration has decided after a drop in coronavirus cases in the city.

A Rs 500 penalty for not wearing mask in public was reimposed in April due to rising Covid cases.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in a meeting, decided to end the restriction.

The withdrawal of the mask rule comes amid a drop in coronavirus cases in the national capital, which recorded 74 infections on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent.

Three Covid care centres in the city will also be dismantled and the land will be vacated in view of the declining cases. Besides, services of contract employees working at Covid hospitals have been extended till the yearend.

Authorities have stressed the need to keep a continued vigil against COVID-19 in view of the festival season.

Notably, in August, the Centre had written to Delhi and a few other states, pointing out mass congregations during the festive season may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases including Covid.

This year, grand celebrations are being organised across the country with Covid no more casting its shadow over the festivals.