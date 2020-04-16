PM Modi Tweets 'Big Lesson' Taught By Children To Check Coronavirus

In the video, a group of children are seen using bricks to highlight the importance of social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tweeted a video on children highlighting social distancing to underline the importance of the practice to check the spread of COVID-19.

In the 60-second video, a group of children are seen using bricks to highlight the importance of social distancing in checking the spread of virus which has so far infected over 12,000 people in the country.

"What children said playfully is a key lesson in staying safe from the coronavirus pandemic," PM Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

One child, pointing to the bricks, explains to others: "Suppose all these are human beings...first, second, third...and one of them is infected by corona. See, how one person can transmit the disease to others."

One of them then pushes the bricks which causes the next brick in line to fall and so on till the entire circle of bricks topple over.

"Did you understand, how coronavirus spreads," asks the child. Yes Sir, the others replied in affirmative.

"Then, how do we prevent this disease?" asks another child in the group.

"Simple," another child replies and demonstrates how to break the fall of the bricks.

The first is once again pushed leading to chain reaction but one of the bricks from somewhere in between is removed thus breaking the cycle. The bricks standing after the removed brick do not fall implying that the chain of transmission has been broken.

Covid-19 can be spread by tiny droplets released from the nose and mouth of an infected person as they cough or sneeze.

The virus can be contained by increasing the distance between people. If no preventive measure is taken and social distancing is not practiced, the virus will continue to spread.

The Prime Minister recently extended a country wide coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed 414 in India, with 37 deaths reported in the last 24 Hours, government data shows. The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in India has risen to 12,380 today. A list of 170 hotspot districts was released on Wednesday by the centre, which includes all six metros and most large cities. The list marked 123 districts as "large outbreaks" -- which includes all nine districts of national capital Delhi. Mumbai, Kolkata, nine districts of Bengaluru Urban, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Agra were among the areas marked hotspots also on the list.