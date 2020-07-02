Postal Voting For Covid Cases, Elderly: Big Change Ahead Of Bihar Polls

COVID-19: People over the age of 65 are particularly vulnerable to the virus (Representational)

People over the age of 65 years will be able to vote by postal ballot in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission said today ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, which is expected to be held in October-November. This facility will also be extended to people infected with coronavirus or those who are suspected of having contracted the infection and are in quarantine.

People over the age of 65 are particularly vulnerable to the virus, along with pregnant women and those suffering from chronic health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailments.

Medical experts and the government have been continuously discouraging such people from venturing out.

The postal ballot facility has so far been reserved only for people over the age of 80 and those people in essential services who are not posted in their home state.

While the Rajya Sabha elections, slated for March, were postposed till June in view of the pandemic, there has been no word on pushing back the Bihar elections.