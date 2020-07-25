COVID-19 Is Like Common Cold: 100-Year-Old Karnataka Woman After Recovery

The centenarian tested negative for coronavirus on July 22.

A 100-year-old woman from Karnataka's Bellary district has won the fight against coronavirus after testing positive earlier this month.

"The doctors have treated me well. Along with regular food, I was given an apple everyday. The doctors gave me tablets and injections, and I am healthy now. COVID-19 is like a common cold," Hallamma said while speaking to ANI.

The woman's son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and were treated at their home.

According to health department officials, her son works at a bank and had tested positive on July 3, after which Hallamma tested positive on July 16.

