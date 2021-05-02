Covid Vaccination Centres To Be Set Up At 77 Government Schools In Delhi

COVID Vaccination: 77 government schools in Delhi are being prepared for vaccination drive

Government schools in the national capital will now serve as COVID-19 vaccination centres for people between 18-44 years who have recently been made eligible for the inoculation, said a Delhi government official on Sunday.

The move comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 for people between 18 and 44 years will start from Monday.

The government official also said that preparations for the vaccination drive are underway.

"77 government schools in Delhi are being prepared for vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Monday," the official added.

"Schools are being converted into vaccination centres in Delhi so that even if a lot of people show up to get their jabbed, the transmission of the disease is curtailed," said the official.

As all the listed hospitals on the CoWIN website, who are administering COVID vaccines, will continue to do the same to the people aged 45 years and above, the vaccination for people below that age group will be done at the nearby government school.

All the listed schools would be coordinating with the nearby hospital and getting assistance in terms of COVID vaccines and medical attention.

Some of the schools officially listed in the document include KV Air Force Tughlakabad Sangam Vihar, Shaheed Hemu Kalani GSBV Lajpat Nagar, Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, 2 Uttam Nagar, Sarvodaya Kanya Vidhyala, Basaidarapur, Sarvodaya Vidhyala, Mansarovar Garden, Sarvodaya Bal Vidhyala, West Patel Nagar, Ishani Govt Girls School, Saket, Sarvodaya Vidhyalaya Sector 3 Rohini and many more.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to 1,472 beneficiaries falling between the age group of 18-44 years.