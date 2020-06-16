COVID-19 Couldn't Affect India Gravely, Says PM Modi: Highlights

Coronavirus: PM Modi said that even minor negligence can cost us dearly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India has not been affected gravely by the coronavirus crisis despite of the large number of cases. PM Modi also added that India is among countries having least number of deaths due to the deadly contagion but stressed that wearing a mask is "absolutely necessary" in these times. He also said India is capable of managing its economy which has been crippled by the pandemic and recovering rapidly.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech today: