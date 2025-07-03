PM Modi Conferred With Ghana's National Honour, A Look At Other Prominent Awardees

Prominent awardees of the Order of the Star of Ghana, which was awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, was also bestowed upon several noted personalities.

The award was presented by Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, in recognition of his "distinguished" statesmanship and influential global leadership, Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

The award was previously bestowed upon Queen Elizabeth II- as Queen of the United Kingdom in 2007, Nelson Mandela- Former President of South Africa in 1998, Kofi Annan- Former Secretary-General of the United Nations in 2000, Alassane Ouattara - President of Cote d'Ivoire in 2017, King Charles III - Prince of Wales at award in 2018, now King of the United Kingdom, King Mohammed VI - King of Morocco in 2017, Giorgio Napolitano and Former President of Italy in 2006.

Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana' upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana. This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner."

PM Modi also thanked the people and government of Ghana for this special gesture.

Noting that the shared democratic values and traditions of the two countries would continue to nurture the partnership, the Prime Minister stated that the award further deepens the friendship between the two countries and places new responsibility on him to embrace and advance bilateral ties. Prime Minister affirmed he was confident that his historic State Visit to Ghana would impart a new momentum to India-Ghana ties, the MEA statement added.

