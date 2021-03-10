Covaxin Can Be Taken Off 'Clinical Trial Mode', Expert Panel Recommends

COVID-19 vaccination: Bharat Biotech is the manufacturer of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin can be taken off clinical trial mode, a subject expert committee that has been monitoring the vaccine development has recommended to the country's drugs regulator DCGI.

If Covaxin is no longer administered under clinical trial mode, people don't have to sign a consent form to take the vaccine.

The subject expert committee recommended Covaxin to be given emergency use authorisation after going through the Indian vaccine's phase 3 trial data.

In clinical trial mode, people needed to sign a consent form to take Covaxin, one of the two vaccines allowed for use in India, the other being Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India.