Court Seeks CBI Report On Steps Taken To Ensure Unnao Teen's Security

The Unnao rape survivor was critically injured in a car crash last month.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a status report from the CBI on steps taken to ensure security of the Unnao rape survivor, her family and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also sought a report on the boarding and lodging arrangements made for the family member accompanying the critically-injured survivor, who was shifted to Delhi on Monday night for better treatment.

The court is holding day-to-day trial in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

It had on Monday directed expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor, to be shifted to the Tihar jail here from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, both Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh, who had allegedly lured the victim into going to the legislator''s residence, were produced in the court in compliance with an order by the judge. The court has also directed to shift Singh to Tihar jail.

The Supreme Court had last week directed holding of a day-to-day trial in the matter and completing it within 45 days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.