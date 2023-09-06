Court Reserves Order On Closure Report In Complaint Against Brij Bhushan

The court will pass its order on October 6.

A Delhi court will pass its order on October 6 on whether to accept Delhi Police's closure report in a sexual harassment complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Wednesday, adjourned the matter saying the order was not ready.

Delhi Police had, on June 15, filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)