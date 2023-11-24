Court Relief To Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat In Sanjeevani Scam Case

Court barred SOG from filing any chargesheet against him sans previous approval of the court. (File)

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed the state's Special Operations Group not to arrest Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society case without previous approval of the court.

The High Court also barred the agency from filing any charge sheet against him sans previous approval of this court.

Justice Farjand Ali granted relief to Gajendra Shekhawat while observing that there were submissions to be made on behalf of both parties which required the matter to be heard at length and deferred the hearing till January 8.

While providing liberty to the agency to continue to investigate the matter, the court directed it to issue notice to Gajendra Shekhawat at least 20 days before if he is required for investigation as he is a sitting Member of Parliament and a public figure who may have several professional commitments.

The direction came during the hearing of an application by Gajendra Shekhawat seeking a stay on further investigation as well as filing of a charge sheet during the pendency of his main petition in which he challenged the filing of FIR and sought transfer of the case to the CBI.

