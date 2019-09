Court Orders Unnao Rape Survivor, Family Get Accommodation In Delhi

The Unnao rape survivor was admitted to the AIIMS hospital following an accident on July 28.

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued directions under the witness protection guidelines to arrange accommodation for the 2017 Unnao rape survivor and her family in Delhi after the Uttar Pradesh government said they want to reside in the national capital as they fear threat in their home state.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed that the rape survivor, likely to be discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday, and her family members -- mother, two sisters and one brother -- be temporarily accommodated in the hostel of the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi for the next seven days, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

The woman was admitted to the AIIMS hospital following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the security as per the Supreme Court's order.

The rape survivor's mother had a discussion with the Judge about their relocation arrangements and said that they be allowed to live in Delhi as they fear threat to their life and liberty if they go back to their native village Makhi, in Unnao district, the lawyer said after in-camera proceedings.

The court's directions came on the report filed by the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the family wanted to reside in the national capital.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.