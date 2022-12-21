Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Later Cancels

The court later withdrew it after the legislator turned up for the hearing.

A Delhi court today issued an arrest warrant against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for non-appearance in a criminal case related to alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board, but later withdrew it after the legislator turned up for the hearing along with his lawyer.

Special Judge M K Nagpal, while issuing the non-bailable warrants (NBW), noted that the counsel appearing for Khan moved an application seeking his exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds for the day but did not support it with any medical certificate.

"Even on the previous date, appearance of A-1 (Khan) was exempted on medical grounds. In view of the above, no reasonable or satisfactory ground has been made out for exempting the said accused from appearance today. Hence, the application for exemption is dismissed and NBWs against him through IO (investigating officer) are directed to be issued for next date of hearing," the judge said, and posted the matter for hearing on January 23.

The judge had earlier granted exemption from personal appearance to Khan on medical ground on last date of hearing on November 23.

However, Khan approached the court later during the day, sought cancellation of the NBWs and filed his medical certificate.

"The medical certificate of the accused for today has now been enclosed with the application and it is stated that the accused has also turned up for appearance before this court despite the fact that he is not well.

"It is stated the medical certificate could not be sent earlier to counsel representing the accused. Hence, in view of the submissions made, the application moved on behalf of A-1 (Khan) is allowed and his NBWs, which were directed to be issued in the morning, are hereby recalled," the judge said.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited several people by violating norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, the CBI had said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it had added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

