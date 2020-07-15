Court Grants Bail To 200 Indonesians Who Attended Delhi Mosque Event

The mosque event in Delhi's Nizamuddin had turned into an epicentre of coronavirus in India (File)

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to 200 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Mosque event at Delhi's Nizamuddin, which became an epicentre of coronavirus in the country.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted bail to the foreign nationals upon furnishing personal bonds of Rs 10,000 each. Advocates Ashima Mandla, Mandakini Singh and Fahim Khan appeared for the Indonesian nationals.

Plea bargain application will be filed by Thursday in this regard, the lawyers said.

Plea bargain is an arrangement between the prosecutor and the defendant, in which the accused pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a lenient sentence or an agreement to drop the other charges.

Nationals from Indonesia today appeared before the court through video conferencing in pursuance of the summons issued against them.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the various chargesheets filed in the case against 956 foreign nationals from several countries. They have been duly identified by the concerned officials as well as the investigating officer (IO).

The IO categorically specified that no evidence has come against the foreign nationals concerned under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, act endangering life or personal safety of others and criminal conspiracy and hence they have not been chargesheeted for the above offences.

Delhi Police said that the chargesheet against the Indonesian nationals has been filed under relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which are independent of the other offences which were added during the investigation of the source FIR.