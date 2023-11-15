Delhi Court Grants Bail To Government Official Accused Of Rape

The accused was asked to furnish personal bond of Rs 30,000 (Representational)

A court in Delhi granted bail to a man accused of rape, saying the apprehension that he would abscond was without any basis as he was a government employee.

Additional Sessions Judge Shama Gupta was hearing the bail plea of the government official who had been incarcerated since October 25 this year.

ASG Gupta, in a recent order, said, "At the time of considering bail application, the relevant factors are whether there are any chances that after being released on bail, the accused might abscond, chances of his tampering or influencing the witnesses or whether his custodial interrogation will help in further investigation."

She said in the present case, in fact, it was the accused who had called the police after the alleged incident informing them that the woman's condition was "not well" and waited till they arrived.

"Further, the accused is a government employee therefore, the apprehension of the prosecutrix or the investigating officer (IO) that he will abscond is without any basis," the court said.

The court said that the prosecutrix's argument regarding the accused's family members threatening her were "merely bald statements" which were not verified or substantiated by any independent witness.

"The applicant or accused is admitted to bail on furnishing his personal bond of Rs 30,000 with one surety of the like amount," the court said.

