Court Awards Death Sentence To Bihar Man For Raping, Killing Girl

The girl was kept at a rented accommodation where she was raped (Representational)

A local court Gopalganj which is 148 km from capital Patna today awarded death sentence to a man for killing a minor girl after abducting and raping her over a year ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (I) Bharat Tiwary held Ajit Kumar guilty of the crime committed in April last year and handed him capital punishment.

The court held Kumar, a resident of Karnpura village which comes under the jurisdiction of Manjhagarh police station, guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping), and 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the FIR registered by police, the victim was kidnapped on March 9, 2017 by Kumar from her house at Pipra village.

On April 20, 2017, the Manjhagarh police received information that the girl was burnt to death by her kidnapper in Vadodara in Gujarat the day before, that is on April 19.

The minor girl had been kept in a rented accommodation by the man in Vadodara district before being tortured and burnt to death, Special Public Prosecutor for POCSO Daroga Singh said.