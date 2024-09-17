Teen Forced Into Car At Gunpoint, Raped By 2 Men In Bihar's Saharsa

Police have registered an FIR and sent the girl for medical examination. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was raped by two men at gunpoint in Bihar's Saharsa, about 180 km from state capital Patna. The victim has told the police that the accused, identified as Bittu and Ankush, forced her to get into a car and then sexually assaulted her on Saturday.

According to the girl's family, she had taken goats for grazing on Saturday afternoon. When she was returning home, a car stopped next to her. Three men were inside, one of them the driver. Two of them called her. When she approached the vehicle, one of the men held a gun to her head and asked her to get in. After she did, the two men raped her. The car's audio was played at full blast to ensure that her screams were not heard. After sexually assaulting her for more than two hours, they left her on the roadside.

The girl did not tell her parents about the assault after she reached home. "Her parents started thrashing her when she did not tell them where she was. When I asked her, she told me what had happened. They had torn her clothes," the girl's aunt told the media. She said that the accused stared at the girl whenever she stepped out.

The girl's aunt said the family of the accused had offered them money and said they would pay for the girl's wedding. "We don't want money, we want justice." The girl's father said he wants justice for his daughter. "How much money will they give me? I don't want it, I want justice."

Police have registered an FIR and sent the girl for medical examination. Further probe is on.