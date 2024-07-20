Court Allows Indrani Mukerjea To Travel Abroad

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Friday permitted out on bail former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, to travel to Europe but laid down some conditions.

The court allowed Indrani Mukerjea to travel once to Europe (Spain and United Kingdom) for ten days "between intermittent period" for the next three months.

During her travel, she has to attend the office of the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices there at least once during her visit and obtain an attendance certificate, said the court.

The court also directed Indrani Mukerjea to furnish a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

Last month, the former media executive filed an application in the court seeking nod for overseas visits, claiming she needs to travel to Europe frequently for work.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder came to light and walked out of jail in May 2022 on being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then-driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 in Mumbai. Her body was then burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district, as per the prosecution.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from a previous relationship.

The killing came to light only in 2015 when Rai spoke about it during interrogation by police after his arrest in a separate Arms Act case.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, ex-husband of Indrani Mukerjea, was also arrested for allegedly being a part of the conspiracy linked to the murder.

All the accused are currently out on bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed the Bora murder case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)