Court Allows Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar To Buy Cake For Wife's Birthday

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail

The Patiala House Court has permitted Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of money laundering and extortion, to purchase cake/pastry from the bakery shop of the Mandoli prison and it is further directed that said cake/pastry be handed over to under trial prisoner (UTP) Leena Paulose, (wife of Sukesh) on her birthday which is on April 28, 2023.

The Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik in an order passed on April 25, stated that having considered the submissions the precise prayer appears to be more on human emotions than any legal aspect involved in the application.

Be that as it may, the UTP needs to be given the confidence to be emotionally connected and attached to his family members and relatives. Therefore, I find no bar, more specifically when the concerned UTP Sukesh Chandrashekhar is seeking to purchase cake/pastry from the bakery of Mandoli Jail itself out of his prisoner fund and it is not that some article is being taken out of jail to be given to any of the UTP.

Therefore, Superintendent is directed to permit accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to purchase cake/pastry from the bakery shop of the prison and it is further directed that said cake/pastry be handed over to UTP Leena Paulose on 28.04.2023, said the Court.

Incarcerated Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a prime accused in the Rs 200 Crore money laundering case being investigated by Enforcement Directorate. He is facing several other cases too being investigated by ED, Delhi Police's Economic Offence Wing etc.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises, who are in Judicial custody related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged role in the duping case.

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez Nora Fatehi and other several names surfaced during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate.

