Amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar Row, Jacqueline Fernandez On Family Support: "What We Go Through..."

Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently lost her mother, has opened up about her personal struggles, her Hollywood debut and the emotional strength she has drawn from her family.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actress recalled a special moment when her parents visited her on the set of Kill 'Em All 2, where she was filming with her childhood idol, Jean-Claude Van Damme.

"I just couldn't believe. I was doing lines with him (Jean-Claude Van Damme), working with him. He was my icon. I think my entire family. We had this laser disc. My dad was hellbent that if we have to watch Jean Claude, we have to watch him on a laser disc. And cut to, I am on a set with him in Italy. We helped each other with lines. My parents came down and they were like, 'We love our daughter. She made us proud.' Life came full circle. At moments like this you feel it was all worth it-the struggle, the challenges, everything," she said.

Jacqueline also addressed the challenges she has faced, including the scrutiny over her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. "What we go through as actors in the industry, our parents also go through it. Everything, it's out there. It takes so much for parents to still support you through everything. My mother was always proud of me and she would always want me to keep striving and dreaming," she shared.

In April, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on Jacqueline's petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate's complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case pertains to allegations that she received expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is at the centre of a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Reflecting on her mother's death, Jacqueline expressed her gratitude for the time they spent together. "I was lucky that I was able to spend the last few months with her. I always feel I wish I did more. What could I have done more? It takes a lot of time to come to terms with it. I don't think I have still come to terms with it... She was always my biggest cheerleader," she said.

