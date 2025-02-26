Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's $2 Billion Investment Offer To "My Man" Elon Musk

The world's richest man has received an investment offer of $2 billion from a conman jailed in India in a multi-crore fraud case. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail, said in a letter to Elon Musk he wants to invest $1 billion right away in his microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, and another $1 billion in the coming year. If accepted, he said, the investment would make him a "proud Indian".

"I am taking this Privilege and Pride today to say, Hey Elon, I am ready and wanting to invest '1 Billion USD' immediately and another '1 Billion USD' next year in your Company X, making a total '2 Billion USD' as investment," the letter read, adding that it was not an undervaluation of the platform.

Chandrashekhar called Musk "my man" and President Donald Trump "big brother" in the letter, congratulating the X owner over his leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that has been tasked by Trump to cut government spending.

The letter also praised Musk as a "bulletproof tankman" who he looks up to.

"Elon, you are someone who I really look up to, you are solid, Tankman, Bulletproof. What you have built is amazing. Being a part of that build would be the craziest and greatest thing for me," he wrote in the letter.

This is his second investment offer in three weeks - which follows a similar letter to OpenAI's Sam Altman. Chandrashekhar wrote to Altman earlier this month that he wants to invest $2 billion in the ChatGPT-maker for its Indian operations.

"As you and your company is now working towards becoming a part of India's National AI Agenda, I want to play a small role by making an investment in Open AI of 1 Billion USD, immediately, and further extend it to another 2 Billion USD over the next five years for your Indian operations," the letter read.

Questioning the need for going to venture capitalists for such investments, he asked why should the "big boys always have fun" and pleaded "Sam, just take my money".

Chandrashekhar also claimed innocence in the charges he faced and credited himself for setting up a "successful" online gaming platform generating nearly $3 billion annually.

"Sam, just like how you started from scratch, I too have started from a humble beginning, the only difference is a lot of baggage, has been tagged along with me, i.e., False allegations and legal cases, however, none till date have been proved against me," the alleged conman said.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is in jail in a Rs 200-crore extortion case, had in the past written to several known personalities, including actor Jacqueline Fernandes - who he claims to be in a relationship with, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He had even pitched to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar last year for a majority stake in his Dharma Productions.